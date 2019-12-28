Police 'concerned for safety' of 14-year-old Ohio boy who went missing last week

Police said they are "concerned for the safety" of a 14-year-old Ohio boy who went missing last week. (Port Clinton Police Department handout)

PORT CLINTON, Ohio -- Police said they are "concerned for the safety" of a 14-year-old Ohio boy who went missing last week.

Harley Dilly, of Port Clinton, was last seen heading to school on the morning of Dec. 20, the final day before the holiday break, police said. He hasn't been seen since.

Dilly was described as a white male who is 4-foot-9, weighs 100 pounds and was last seen wearing glasses, grey sweatpants, a maroon "puffy" jacket and black tennis shoes.

The boys' family released a statement, thanking officers and those involved in his search.

"This is not the Christmas wish we had hoped for. We pray for the safe return of our son, Harley. Harley if you hear/read this, please come home we missed you, your family misses you. You are not in trouble. We love you," the statement read.

Police and other agencies are offering a $4,000 reward for any information leading to his safe return.

Officials are asking anyone with information about Dilly's whereabouts to call The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children 800-843-5678 or the Port Clinton Police Department 419-734-3121.

ABC News contributed to this report.
