Police continues its search for the suspect wanted in the killing of a man at a park in Long Beach.Frederick Taft, a 57-year-old grandfather, was attending a family reunion on July 21 at Pan American Park when he went to the bathroom and was shot and killed.His family believes the crime was racially motivated.The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors offered a reward of $10,000 and the Long Beach City Council offered an additional $20,000.Police released a sketch of the suspect earlier in the week. The suspect is described as white, male, 6 feet tall and in his 50s. He is of medium build and was possibly wearing a dark shirt, light shorts and a hat at the time of the incident.Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact detectives at (562) 570-7244.