Costa Mesa school coach arrested for sending inappropriate pictures to student

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- An assistant wrestling coach in Costa Mesa is behind bars, accused of sending inappropriate pictures to a female student.Samuel Galvez, 30, of Orange works as an assistant wrestling coach at Estancia High School.Costa Mesa police say Galvez sent pictures of his genitalia to a female student.He's being held on $30,000 bail.Police are looking for any other potential victims.