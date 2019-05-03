Costa Mesa school coach arrested for sending inappropriate pictures to student

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- An assistant wrestling coach in Costa Mesa is behind bars, accused of sending inappropriate pictures to a female student.
Samuel Galvez, 30, of Orange works as an assistant wrestling coach at Estancia High School.
Costa Mesa police say Galvez sent pictures of his genitalia to a female student.
He's being held on $30,000 bail.
Police are looking for any other potential victims.
