Father and his 2 girls found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Placentia, police say

PLACENTIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two young girls were stabbed to death early Wednesday morning by their father, who then stabbed himself and was found dead across the street from their home in Placentia in an apparent murder-suicide, police said.Officers responded to the 400 block of Swanson Avenue at 12:38 a.m. regarding a call of "unknown trouble with two children stabbed,'' Placentia police Lt. Adam Gloe said in a statement."The suspect was reported to be the father of the children,'' Gloe said. "When officers arrived, they located a man lying on grass on a front yard on the 400 block of Swanson. The officers located two children bleeding inside a residence. Two other people were inside the residence at the time and were unharmed.''Police did not release the names of the deceased. However, police said the girls were about 9 years old and the father was in his mid-30s. They were found in the living room of the home and their father's body was located on a sidewalk across the street from the home, police said."My heart goes out to the family,'' Placentia Police Sgt. Bryce Angel told reporters at the scene. "This is just a tragic situation for the this whole community.''Authorities said officers responded to the home multiple times in the past for domestic violence calls.The children's mother and grandmother were asleep in the home when the attack occurred, according to police.Angel said crisis counselors were made available to relatives of the victims."It is extremely tragic for the family,'' Angel said. "It's just one of those things that we hate to see happen. We're trying to get to the bottom of this, why it happened.''A neighbor told Eyewitness News the neighborhood is in a quiet neighborhood, adding news of the murder-suicide was shocking.An investigation is underway.