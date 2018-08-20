Super-sized bust: Police seize meth from man passed out in car at Fullerton McDonald's drive-thru

EMBED </>More Videos

Fullerton police officers seized methamphetamine from a man who had passed out behind the wheel while waiting in line at a McDonald's drive-thru. (Fullerton_pd/Instagram)

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) --
Fullerton police officers seized methamphetamine from a man who had passed out behind the wheel while waiting in line at a McDonald's drive-thru.

Police officers were called to a McDonald's at 119 E. Chapman Ave. because the driver of a car had passed out in his vehicle around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

When officers searched the car, they found 96 grams of meth in the glove compartment. Investigators said they also found numerous items indicating that the man was planning on selling the meth.

Fullerton police officers posted a photo of their findings on the department's Instagram account with the hashtags #AlmostAQuarterPounder#NoCokeInThisDriveThruJustMeth#SuperSizeArrest.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
methmethamphetaminedrugsillegal drugsmcdonald'sarrestFullertonOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
New questions raised in ICE arrest of IE man driving pregnant wife to hospital
710 Fwy lanes closing for construction in Commerce, Vernon, East LA
Officials to release possible motive for Watts family killings
Measles warning issued in Santa Monica
VIDEO: Suspects run over woman after trying to snatch purse
Here's why you shouldn't flush your contact lenses
Motorcyclist killed in 91 Freeway crash in Anaheim
Body found in Montecito ID'd as missing LA County fire captain
Show More
Friend says she was the last to see Shanann Watts alive
Lyft driver shot in LA with riders in car
Knife attack in Barcelona 'being treated as a terrorist act'
Public seeks assurances after Malibu park shooting
Fat cat seeking the purrfect new home
More News