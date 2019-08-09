Police: Florida man drives golf cart into Walmart, attempts to run over people

GIBSONTON, Florida -- A Florida man is facing charges for driving a golf cart through a crowded Walmart.

Police said Michael Hudson was blocking the store's entrance when deputies arrived in Gibsonton around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

That's when police said he suddenly took off, driving into the store as several pedestrians were hit and others jumped out of the way.

Hudson eventually crashed into a cash register and was taken into custody.

A few customers received treatment at the scene, but there were no serious injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridau.s. & worldwalmart
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows vicious attack in Orange County stabbing spree
Orange County stabbing rampage: 3 deceased victims identified
VIDEO: Danny Trejo rushes in to rescue child in Sylmar car crash
Garden Grove police arrest man in stabbing death of his mother
Family of slain postal carrier speaks out against hate 20 years after JCC shooting
Dodgers' Justin Turner helps kids hone baseball skills in Simi Valley
UCLA hospital worker awarded $1.5 million in harassment suit
Show More
Sunland man dies trying to rescue neighbors from burning home
Arizona Iced Tea maker to launch cannabis-infused products
Micro-blading gone wrong: 2 women share their stories
Flight attendant fired after appearing drunk on flight
The two things every Dodger fan should know
More TOP STORIES News