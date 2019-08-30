Police hope new evidence will lead to hit-and-run driver who struck officer in South LA

By ABC7.com staff
Police say they have new evidence they hope will lead to the hit-and-run driver who struck a Los Angeles police officer in South Los Angeles on Monday night.

A surveillance camera captured a picture of a gray minivan with a black hood.

Officer Mike Martinez landed on the hood of the suspect's car after being struck. He was treated at the scene for a wrist injury.
