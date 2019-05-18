Police identify woman sought in attempted kidnapping of 4-year-old boy near DTLA

By and ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect caught on camera attempting to kidnap a 4-year-old boy near downtown Los Angeles this week has been identified by police.

Detectives identified the suspect as Dominique Del Villar, 28. Los Angeles police say Del Villar is a transient in the downtown L.A. area and has a history of mental illness.

Police say that at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, the attempted kidnapping of the child occurred on Martin Luther King Boulevard and San Pedro Street.

Video shows a woman walking on a sidewalk and approaching the child and a guardian. She attempts to pull the boy's hand and walk away with him, but the family member appears to be able to stop the suspect from snatching the boy.

The female suspect continues walking after the incident. She remains at large.

Police said the suspect is described as a black woman, approximately 30 to 40 years old, with black hair and brown eyes and standing at approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 180 to 200 pounds.

The attempted abduction happened the same day police arrested a 33-year-old Arizona woman identified as Maralyn Ramos. Detectives allege she kidnapped a 4-year-old boy at a McDonald's in Los Angeles.

Anyone with more information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call LAPD Detectives F. Arroyo and D. Moreno at (213) 486-6840. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to (877) LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (800-222-8477).
