Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a piece of evidence in the case of an abandoned infant found dead in Corona.Investigators released a picture of a shirt they say was found wrapped around the infant's body.The shirt has short black sleeves, a black-colored pocket near the chest and white and black lines running across it. The shirt's black lines have the appearance of floral imprint on them.On July 27, officers discovered the infant's body abandoned in the area of Cajalco Road and the 15 Freeway after they were dispatched.Coroner's officials were summoned to the location and took custody of the body. The investigation is ongoing.The Corona Police Department asks anyone who recognizes the shirt as belonging to an individual to contact Detective Mario Hernandez at 951-279-3659 or via email at Mario.Hernandez@CoronaCA.gov."If you think you may know the owner of this t-shirt, or if you have any information regarding this case, please don't hesitate to give our detectives a call," said Corona Police Chief James Patton in a statement. "We hope to bring resolution to this unspeakable and avoidable tragedy."