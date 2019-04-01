Crime & Safety

Police investigate officer-involved shooting at Ventura County Government Center

EMBED <>More Videos

An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting at the Ventura County Government Center Monday morning, police said.

By ABC7.com staff
VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting at the Ventura County Government Center Monday morning, police said.

Footage from AIR7 HD showed police taping off the parking lot with red and yellow tape.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department confirmed Ventura police shot someone at the location.

The person was transported to a hospital and is being considered a suspect. It is unknown what the person is suspected of doing.

No officers were injured.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyventuraventura countyofficer involved shootingshootinginvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Nipsey Hussle killed, 2 wounded in LA shooting
11-year-old Fontana boy dies after tragic bicycle accident
Stolen vehicle suspect arrested after fatal 2-car crash in Fullerton
Technical issue delays flights for multiple airlines
Autism Awareness Month: Meet new 'Sesame Street' characters
Rihanna, LeBron react to shooting death of Nipsey Hussle
Boy, 6, suffers fatal heart attack taking team photo
Show More
Purina cat food recalled due to potential presence of rubber
Eyewitness This: CA sales tax increase, new tumor treatment, Palm Springs tram reopens
New CAR-T cancer therapy fights tumors
Studio City seeing increase in homeless problems
Alleged drunk driver arrested after full margarita found in car
More TOP STORIES News