Police investigate officer-involved shooting at Ventura County Government Center

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting at the Ventura County Government Center Monday morning, police said.Footage from AIR7 HD showed police taping off the parking lot with red and yellow tape.The Ventura County Sheriff's Department confirmed Ventura police shot someone at the location.The person was transported to a hospital and is being considered a suspect. It is unknown what the person is suspected of doing.No officers were injured.