Officers deployed to CSULA after 3rd threat targeting university in less than 2 weeks

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Extra officers were deployed to Cal State, Los Angeles Wednesday after a possible threat was found in a bathroom on campus.

The graffiti, which was found last week, included a threat of violence with reference to Nov. 13.

Campus police investigated and say the threat is not credible and the campus is safe and will be open.

CSULA issued a statement on Twitter early Wednesday morning.



The threat was the third at the campus in less than two weeks.

The university said on Nov. 4 a threat was rumored to target the library. However the threat was deemed "unsubstantiated" and "unconfirmed", according to school officials.
