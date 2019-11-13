Officers deployed to CSULA after 3rd threat targeting university in less than 2 weeks

There have been false rumors spread on social media that have fueled fear and apprehension. As we mentioned in previous advisories, we have increased the police presence on campus and will continue to do so as a precautionary measure. — Cal State LA (@CalStateLA) November 13, 2019

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Extra officers were deployed to Cal State, Los Angeles Wednesday after a possible threat was found in a bathroom on campus.The graffiti, which was found last week, included a threat of violence with reference to Nov. 13.Campus police investigated and say the threat is not credible and the campus is safe and will be open.CSULA issued a statement on Twitter early Wednesday morning.The threat was the third at the campus in less than two weeks.The university said on Nov. 4 a threat was rumored to target the library. However the threat was deemed "unsubstantiated" and "unconfirmed", according to school officials.