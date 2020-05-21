Police investigating after man killed, child found shot in Glendale

An investigation is underway after a man was killed and a child was wounded in Glendale Wednesday evening, police said.
GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was killed and a child was wounded in a shooting in Glendale Wednesday evening, police said.

The shooting occurred near San Fernando Road and Chevy Chase Drive at about 9 p.m., according to Glendale police.

Police said a man, approximately 20 years old, was found wounded at the scene and CPR was administered on him, but he later died at a hospital. He had been at a taco stand that was open when the suspect fired at him from behind.

Police later learned that a boy, believed to be 10 years old, was taken to a hospital by his parents. The boy was apparently hit by a stray bullet in the arm at the same location, but his injuries do not appear to life threatening, according to Sgt. Christian Hauptmann of the Glendale Police Department. Hauptmann said the boy was innocent bystander and there does not appear to be a connection between the two victims.

A description of the suspect was not available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
glendalelos angeles countyshooting
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More businesses open in LA as officials move toward 'safe reopening' of county
3 injured, 1 in custody after shooting at shopping center
Snow Valley reopening Memorial Day weekend
Costco customer kicked out of store for refusing to wear mask
SoCal doctor explains connection between delirium and COVID-19
Woman blocks 55 Fwy, has sign claiming she's daughter of a serial killer
OC nail salon workers test for COVID-19 to prove they are ready to work
Show More
Ventura County approved for more reopenings
Pilot killed when plane from Van Nuys crashes in Santa Maria
Costco lifting some restrictions at stores
Knott's Berry Farm to offer its famous boysenberry plant for curbside pickup
Orange County reports 10 additional deaths, most fatalities in one day
More TOP STORIES News