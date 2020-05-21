Police investigating after man killed, child found shot in Glendale

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was killed and a child was wounded in a shooting in Glendale Wednesday evening, police said.The shooting occurred near San Fernando Road and Chevy Chase Drive at about 9 p.m., according to Glendale police.Police said a man, approximately 20 years old, was found wounded at the scene and CPR was administered on him, but he later died at a hospital. He had been at a taco stand that was open when the suspect fired at him from behind.Police later learned that a boy, believed to be 10 years old, was taken to a hospital by his parents. The boy was apparently hit by a stray bullet in the arm at the same location, but his injuries do not appear to life threatening, according to Sgt. Christian Hauptmann of the Glendale Police Department. Hauptmann said the boy was innocent bystander and there does not appear to be a connection between the two victims.A description of the suspect was not available.