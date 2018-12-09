Police investigating death of officer at Hollywood elementary school

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles police are investigating the death of a law enforcement officer at an elementary school in Hollywood.

The officer was found at or near Valley View Elementary school on Woodrow Wilson Drive in Hollywood.

The circumstances of the officer's death has not been disclosed.

Los Angeles Police Department officers are investigating. The agency of the deceased officer was not disclosed, although police said the person was not an LAPD officer.

Streets are blocked off in the area while the investigation proceeds.

Police said there is no danger to anyone in the neighborhood.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer killedbody foundHollywoodLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Pacoima hit-and-run: Man killed while sleeping in parked car
Bears defense dominates as Rams lose 15-6
LA Chargers beat Bengals 26-21
1 dead in Sylmar crash on 405 Freeway
Mother, daughter killed in Monrovia were strangled, coroner says
Christmas dinner arrives at the International Space Station
VIDEO: Canoga Park Spudnuts owner gets hot coffee thrown in face
Friends of man who was pushed under truck in DTLA help him out
Show More
More human remains found in Santa Clarita
Family sets up GoFundMe for South LA girl allegedly killed by dad
Rocket launch scrubbed at Vandenberg Air Force Base
Best friends killed in Thousand Oaks shooting honored at memorial
Camp Fire evacuees find lost dog waiting for them
More News