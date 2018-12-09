Los Angeles police are investigating the death of a law enforcement officer at an elementary school in Hollywood.The officer was found at or near Valley View Elementary school on Woodrow Wilson Drive in Hollywood.The circumstances of the officer's death has not been disclosed.Los Angeles Police Department officers are investigating. The agency of the deceased officer was not disclosed, although police said the person was not an LAPD officer.Streets are blocked off in the area while the investigation proceeds.Police said there is no danger to anyone in the neighborhood.