Police investigating possible kidnapping in Riverside near a Starbucks

Two men were seen forcing another man into a van before driving away from the scene Wednesday night in Riverside. (Loudlabs)

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
Police are investigating a possible kidnapping of a man that occurred Wednesday night in Riverside near a Starbucks location.

Police said the incident occurred at approximately 8:15 p.m. on the 3700 block of Arlington Avenue.

Witnesses reported seeing a man being kidnapped as he appeared to be fighting away two other men in a van.

The man was forced into the van and the suspects drove away.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are probing if the incident was indeed a kidnapping.
