Police are investigating a possible kidnapping of a man that occurred Wednesday night in Riverside near a Starbucks location.Police said the incident occurred at approximately 8:15 p.m. on the 3700 block of Arlington Avenue.Witnesses reported seeing a man being kidnapped as he appeared to be fighting away two other men in a van.The man was forced into the van and the suspects drove away.The investigation is ongoing, and police are probing if the incident was indeed a kidnapping.