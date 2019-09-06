Police investigating string of possible attempted kidnappings near cluster of West Covina schools

WEST COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- Parents in West Covina were on high alert Friday as police investigated three reports of possible attempted kidnappings in less than 24 hours near several schools.West Covina police say a man driving a newer model Mercedes-Benz tried to lure a 12-year-old boy into his car Thursday morning near Traweek Middle School. While the driver was interacting with the boy, authorities say a man on a bicycle attempted to push the child into the vehicle. The boy was able to get away and reported the incident to school authorities. The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction, police say.On Wednesday, officers responded to two other calls. One man reportedly asked a 10-year-old girl if she wanted a ride home from school around 1:20 p.m. in the area of Worman and Lark Ellen avenues - near Rowland Avenue Elementary School and Workman Avenue Elementary School. The other incident was reported less than two hours later when a man in a sedan allegedly followed a young girl in the same area. Officers were unable to locate the girl or the reporting party.It's not clear if the three incidents are related.No injuries were reported.An investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is urged to call West Covina police at 626-939-8688.