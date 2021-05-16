Police investigating triple shooting following verbal confrontation in Chatsworth

CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police in Chatsworth are searching for a man accused of shooting three people early Sunday morning.

The incident happened before 1 a.m. in the 20900 block of Lassen Street, which is a commercial area.

Police say the suspect was involved in a heated argument and then went to his vehicle, pulled out a gun and shot at three people.

The three victims were injured and taken to an area hospital in stable condition. Details on the victims' ages and identities were not released. Information was not provided on the extent of injuries the victims sustained.

The suspect fled in a vehicle. Details on the suspect's vehicle and the direction in which he was traveling were not immediately available.

