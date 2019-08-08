Police investigating YouTuber Brooke Houts for alleged animal abuse caught on camera

Los Angeles police said Thursday the department is investigating Brooke Houts for possible animal abuse.
The video seemingly shows Houts yelling, smacking and spitting in her dog's face while she's talking. The unedited version of the video was accidentally uploaded to her YouTube channel, which has more than 330,000 YouTube subscribers, earlier this week and taken down shortly after.
Houts said the footage of her and her dog, which is still in training, is not an accurate representation of her "bubbly, happy-go-lucky" personality.
She issued an apology on Twitter, acknowledging she should have reacted differently but said, "I am NOT a dog abuser or animal abuser in any way, shape, or form."
Houts added her dog was not injured in the incident.
To everyone who has been commenting on my social media as of recently: pic.twitter.com/gnxUbfVHdf— b (@brookehouts) August 7, 2019
The prank video and unedited version appeared to have been removed from YouTube, while her Instagram page was also seemingly deleted.
Her statement on Twitter received tens of thousands of comments, including most users condemning Houts' actions.
your dog was only trying to show you love and you pushed him, pulled him down, spit on him etc. that’s clownery if you ask me. you don’t talk to an animal like that and you definitely don’t act that way towards one either. even playing a prank on an animal is unacceptable. bye.— ً 𝚊𝚓 (@brockyte) August 8, 2019
I own a doberman and would love to have the little guy. You are in no position to own such a smart and beautiful breed. Shameful.— Bradlee (@OfficialBradlee) August 8, 2019
Houts also received backlash form Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., who has an animal advocacy foundation.
Nobody understands. You used your dog for a @YouTube stunt & it didn’t go the way you wanted it, you got the dog all excited & then smack, held down while spitting on him & then shoved him. Your dog should be taken and given to a loving home and @YouTube needs to remove channel.— Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) August 8, 2019
This is a developing story and will be updated.