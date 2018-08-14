Police looking for man seen on video masturbating on LA's Expo line

Police are looking for a man who was caught on video masturbating on a Los Angeles Metro train in full view of other passengers.A woman captured the act on video on the Expo line near the Sepulveda station. She says this type of crude behavior happens all too often on Metro trains.Metro security officials say they are working with police to investigate the incident."We're aware of that incident and we are investigating that incident," said Alex Wiggins, head of system security for Metro. "We're working with our colleagues at LAPD to put together a nice investigative package to identity that suspect and we will pursue him with great vigor."