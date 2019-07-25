Man accused of fatally shooting father and brother, wounding mother in Canoga Park

CANOGA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A manhunt was underway Thursday for a suspect who allegedly shot his entire family at a Canoga Park apartment complex, leaving his father and brother dead and his mother wounded.Los Angeles police officers responded to the 21900 block of Roscoe Boulevard just before 2 a.m. for reports of multiple people shot.The suspect has been identified as Gerry Dean Zaragoza, who is suspected of shooting two others at a gas station in North Hollywood around 2:45 a.m.. At least one of the victims in that shooting is an employee of the gas station near Vineland Avenue and Vanowen Street.Police said it is unclear what led to the either shooting.Zaragoza is considered armed and dangerous, police say.Additional information on the victims, suspect and suspect's vehicle were not immediately released.An investigation is ongoing.