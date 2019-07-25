Man accused of fatally shooting father and brother, wounding mother in Canoga Park

By and ABC7.com staff
CANOGA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A manhunt was underway Thursday for a suspect who allegedly shot his entire family at a Canoga Park apartment complex, leaving his father and brother dead and his mother wounded.

Los Angeles police officers responded to the 21900 block of Roscoe Boulevard just before 2 a.m. for reports of multiple people shot.

The suspect has been identified as Gerry Dean Zaragoza, who is suspected of shooting two others at a gas station in North Hollywood around 2:45 a.m.. At least one of the victims in that shooting is an employee of the gas station near Vineland Avenue and Vanowen Street.

Police said it is unclear what led to the either shooting.

Zaragoza is considered armed and dangerous, police say.

Additional information on the victims, suspect and suspect's vehicle were not immediately released.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
canoga parklos angeles countydeadly shootingfatal shootingshootinginvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 2 injured after car slams into pole in Highland Park
Carson murder: Missing teen found, second suspect arrested
California female prison guards suing for maternity protections
Military charity accused of misleading donors, California AG alleges in lawsuit
Puerto Rico governor announces resignation
Epstein hospitalized after suffering neck injury in jail cell
Rapper A$AP Rocky charged with assault over fight in Sweden
Show More
Rent spike forcing small business near Chinatown to close
Joshua trees threatened by climate change, study suggests
Power fully restored for thousands of Glendale residents
CA seeks to address growing demand for nurses
2 suspects wanted in DTLA home invasion robbery
More TOP STORIES News