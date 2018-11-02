Police: Man killed 1 at yoga studio; 4 critically wounded

EMBED </>More Videos

A shooter killed one person and critically wounded four others at a yoga studio in Florida's capital before killing himself Friday, officials said. (Courtesy Leonard Duval)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. --
A shooter killed one person and critically wounded four others at a yoga studio in Florida's capital before killing himself Friday, officials said.

During a media briefing Friday night, Tallahassee Police Chief Michael DeLeo said four people are in critical condition following the shooting, which took place in a small Tallahassee shopping center.

The suspect fatally shot himself, city spokeswoman Alison Faris said. City spokesman Jamie Van Pelt said the shooting appeared to be a part of a domestic dispute.

DeLeo said police haven't identified the shooter and are asking for anyone who saw something unusual around the time of the shooting to contact police.

A major commuter intersection was blocked off and businesses in the plaza were on lockdown as police arrived at the scene.

Elle Welling said she was leaving a liquor store across the street from the shopping center and saw at least three people loaded into ambulances.

"You don't think about this in Tallahassee and now you have to," said Welling, 26, who lives in the neighborhood.

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who is the Democratic nominee for governor, tweeted that he's breaking off the campaign trail to return to Tallahassee.

"I'm deeply appreciative of law enforcement's quick response to the shooting at the yoga facility in Tallahassee today. No act of gun violence is acceptable. I'm in close communication with law enforcement officials and will be returning to Tallahassee tonight," Gillum tweeted.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fontana stabbing: Slain 3-year-old identified by family
2 arrested in killing of grandfather gunned down in Long Beach
DA: Uber driver charged with 5 felony counts after kidnappings
Queen Mary shuttle chaos: Bus driver says he was simply lost
Man charged with murder after woman's body found in OC dumpster
2 people, dog found dead in Diamond Bar home after fire
Clayton Kershaw signs 3-year, $93M contract extension with Dodgers
Fullerton police chief resigns amid concert altercation investigation
Show More
Offensive teacher costumes prompt Idaho school investigation
Alec Baldwin arrested, accused of punching man over parking
NYPD: No evidence of a crime in case of duct-taped sisters
4 killed in fiery crash on 5 Fwy in Santa Clarita
LA sex assault suspect wanted by FBI spotted in South Carolina
More News