Coronavirus

Man shoots Waffle House cook after refusing to wear face mask inside restaurant, authorities say

DENVER -- A man is accused of shooting and wounding a Waffle House employee in suburban Denver the night after being asked to wear a face covering inside the restaurant, authorities said.

Police in Aurora arrested Kelvin Watson, 27, on Monday on a charge of attempted first-degree murder, KDVR reported. Court records show Watson is represented by the Arapahoe County public defender's office, which did not immediately return a telephone message seeking comment Tuesday.

According to an arrest affidavit, employees told investigators Watson came to the restaurant shortly after midnight Thursday, and a waitress told him he needed to wear a mask to be served. The restaurant was only offering carry-out service.

Watson allegedly returned with a mask that he was not wearing and was again told he could not be served. Witnesses said he put a small gun on the counter before telling the cook he could "blow your brains out," according to the affidavit.

The following night, just after midnight Friday, police said Watson returned and slapped the cook across the face when he was told again he was not going to be served. Watson is accused of shooting the cook in the chest or abdomen outside of the restaurant as the cook ran to get away. The cook was released from a hospital Friday afternoon.

"We are deeply saddened and regret that this senseless act of violence occurred," Waffle House spokesperson Njeri Boss said.

Aurora does not require masks or face coverings in public places like some other communities in metro Denver.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coloradowaffle houseface maskcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakshootingcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
3 Inland Empire casinos set to reopen Friday with restrictions
Bagel Boss ships famous New York bagels across the country
San Fernando restaurant helping families in need amid COVID-19 crisis
Disney Springs reopens with new restrictions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found at Venice Beach identified as ex-WWE star
USC study: More than 360,000 in LA County may have had coronavirus
Coronavirus: Officials aim to reopen LA County as early as July 4
Long Beach moves forward with plan to use streets for outdoor dining
US sees spike in deadly crashes during lockdown, data shows
3 Inland Empire casinos set to reopen Friday with restrictions
San Fernando restaurant helping families in need amid COVID-19 crisis
Show More
'Ink Master's' Daniel Silva charged with murder of Corey La Barrie
Doctors visit farmworkers in Ventura County on site amid pandemic
Parking lots partially reopen at 27 California state parks
Texas cheerleader bitten by snake while practicing
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local officials
More TOP STORIES News