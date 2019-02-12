New Jersey: Mom killed toddler because he wouldn't eat, listen, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Bridgeton, NJ mom killed toddler because he wouldn't eat, listen. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on February 11, 2019.

BRIDGETON, N.J. --
A New Jersey woman accused of killing her toddler son told police she struck the boy because he wouldn't eat or listen, according to a criminal complaint.

Nakira Griner is charged with murder and other counts in the death of 23-month-old Daniel Griner Jr. It was not known Monday if she has retained an attorney.

Cumberland County prosecutors have said the Bridgeton woman initially reported that her son had been abducted Friday night. A response team began a search aided by city and state police, prosecutors, and bloodhounds from New Jersey State Park Police.

The child's burned and dismembered remains were found around 3 a.m. Saturday, buried under a shed in the yard of Griner's home.

Griner told police she hit the boy because he wouldn't "eat nor listen to her," according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint said Griner admitted striking the child so hard that she left bruises on his face and also said he fell down a flight of stairs. After striking the child, she didn't call for help, but placed him in a stroller and left him alone.

Griner told police responding to the abduction report that a stranger had attacked her while she was walking with her toddler in a stroller and her infant son strapped to her chest, according to the complaint. She said her assailant kicked her and she fell to the ground as the attacker continued to kick her in the head and right side.

When she looked up, the stroller and Daniel was gone, she told police. Officers soon found the stroller, containing only a pair of red sneakers, a few blocks away. Griner's story began to change during subsequent interviews with police, authorities said.

Griner is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for a detention hearing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newsmissing childrenmurderBridgeton
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Storm to unleash over 5 inches of rain for parts of SoCal
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Massive fire erupts in Huntington Park building
Aranda Briones missing case: 2 arrested on suspicion of murder
Geysers triggered by crash shut down PCH in Santa Monica
Long Beach water main break causes major flooding
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
LA City Council votes unanimously to require contractors to disclose NRA ties
Show More
Target toddler unicorn boots recalled due to possible choking hazard
Cerritos College offers 2 years of free tuition
7M Americans were more than 90 days late on car payments in 2018: report
Police chase: Woman taken into custody in Atwater Village
Documentary filmmaker talks visiting El Chapo's home, guilty verdict
More News