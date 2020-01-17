Police negotiate with suspect in Santa Cruz kidnapping of 1-year-old

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. -- Santa Cruz police are currently negotiating with a suspect in the kidnapping of a 1-year-old girl that happened Friday morning.

Police say Brian Sellen took the child from his estranged partner from the Beachview Inn on Front St. near 2nd St. The suspect is currently inside a nearby apartment and police negotiations are currently underway.

Officers say Sellen took 1-year-old Mila Sellen after a domestic dispute. Police Chief Andy Mills told ABC affiliate KSBW that Brian is Mila's father.

He says they found one of the baby's shoes in the neighborhood.




