Police negotiate with suspect in Santa Cruz kidnapping of 1-year-old

Police say Brian Sellen took the child from his estranged partner from the Beachview Inn on Front St. near 2nd St. The suspect is currently inside a nearby apartment and police negotiations are currently underway.
Officers say Sellen took 1-year-old Mila Sellen after a domestic dispute. Police Chief Andy Mills told ABC affiliate KSBW that Brian is Mila's father.
He says they found one of the baby's shoes in the neighborhood.
#NOW: #SantaCruz police tell us Brian Sellen kidnapped his 1 y.o. daughter from his estranged partner at the Beachview Inn on Front St. near 2nd St. They believe he’s holed up inside a nearby apartment and have made repeated calls for him to surrender. Area remains blocked off. pic.twitter.com/rOn9LceScf— Chris Nguyen (@ChrisNguyenABC7) January 17, 2020
Here is a photo of the baby. https://t.co/fkEHAwGyIO pic.twitter.com/2HuLnKC8EV— Andrew Mills (@ChiefAndyMills) January 17, 2020
Correction Brian Sellen https://t.co/fkEHAwGyIO— Andrew Mills (@ChiefAndyMills) January 17, 2020