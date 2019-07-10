Disneyland melee: Anaheim police present criminal case to prosecutors after violent brawl caught on video

Not a joke. There has to be an investigation. The parties involved all denied anything occurred and we were not there to witness it. The videos that were not available at the moment make things clear and the case has been presented to prosecutors — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) July 10, 2019

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The Orange County District Attorney's Office is reviewing a case involving a violent brawl among family members that occurred at Disneyland over the weekend and was captured on a bystander's video.According to a tweet from the Anaheim Police Department, the case was presented to prosecutors despite denials from everyone who participated in the fight that anything had occurred.The incident began when a woman spit in a man's face in the park's Toontown area on Saturday, investigators said. The footage shows him retaliating by punching her repeatedly.Moments later, that same man accuses another female relative of hitting his mother. He brutally attacks her, knocking her down and hitting her over and over again.Officers responded to the scene and interviewed members of the family, none of whom were cooperative, and they were escorted from the park, police said.Police opened a criminal case after becoming aware of the video on Sunday.In a statement, a Disneyland spokesperson said: "Any type of violence is inexcusable and will not be tolerated. Those involved were immediately removed from the premises and turned over to the Anaheim Police Department."