Police probe possible connection between back-to-back home invasions in Norwalk

Detectives are working to determine if two back-to-back home invasions in Norwalk are connected.

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) --
Detectives are working to determine if two back-to-back home invasions in Norwalk are connected.

The violent incidents happened within 2 miles of each other on Tuesday.

In the first incident, Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said the suspects entered a home in the 12700 block of Larwin Drive shortly before 1 p.m. They choked a man, tied him up and put him in a closet while they stole about $400 and a cellphone.

While deputies were investigating the scene of the crime, they received a call just 30 minutes about another home invasion in the 11900 block of Olive Street.

Officials said a man broke through the front door the home and grabbed a woman by the hair. The victim found a hammer and threw it at the suspect. He then grabbed it and threw it back before taking off.

Investigators said neither the victim nor the suspect managed to strike the other with the hammer.

No suspects were caught at either of the two locations, and officials said it's not yet clear if the crimes are connected.
