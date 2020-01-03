Police: Psychic said girl was possessed, scammed mom of $70K

This photo released Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, by the Somerset Police Department shows Tracy Milanovich, owner of Tracy's Psychic Palm Reader, of Somerset, Mass. (Somerset Police Department via AP)

SOMERSET, Massachusetts -- A woman claiming to be a psychic stole more than $70,000 from a client by telling the woman her 10-year-old daughter was possessed by a demon and she needed the money to banish the spirit, police in Massachusetts said.

Tracy Milanovich, 37, of Somerset, is charged with obtaining property by trick, along with larceny and witness intimidation, Somerset police said in a statement Thursday.

Police started investigating Dec. 17 when the alleged victim reported that she was tricked by Milanovich into handing over large sums of cash along with household items, including towels and bedding, to battle the demon.

The allegations date to Nov. 15, when the woman first went to Milanovich's business, Tracy's Psychic Palm Reader, for a tarot card reading, police said in their report.

Milanovich was arrested Dec. 27. She was arraigned in Fall River District Court this week and released on personal recognizance.

A message seeking comment was left at her business.

Somerset police are asking anyone who thinks they have been victimized by Milanovich to contact them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
massachusettstheftchildrenscam
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sheriff's deputies shoot, kill suspect after chase ends in Murrieta
After 31 years in U.S., SoCal mother makes tearful plea to avoid deportation
West Hills residents concerned about patients from nearby hospital
What Americans should know about US airstrike
Armed suspects wanted in robbery of 2 Westside liquor stores
Californians are leaving the state at a rapid pace ... and going to Idaho?
Homeless woman's death in Whittier triggers new calls for help
Show More
US citizens urged to leave Iraq, Iran vows 'harsh retaliation'
3 crashes, 3 deaths raise questions about Tesla's Autopilot
1 killed after being hit by Metro train in Exposition Park
Uber driver saves college student's life after organ failure
Coachella 2020 to feature Travis Scott, Frank Ocean
More TOP STORIES News