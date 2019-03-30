Police pursue erratic driver in Sunland-Tujunga area

SUNLAND-TUJUNGA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect led police through a bizarre and reckless chase through the Sunland-Tujunga area Friday night, swerving on roads and attempting to hit several cars, including patrol vehicles.At one point, the suspect attempted to slam into patrol vehicles behind and in front of him after stopping in the middle of the road.Vehicles were hit by the suspect in head-on collisions as the driver would drive off and pass through gas stations, including one incident where the driver hit a pickup truck and drove onto the sidewalk.The driver was seen swerving on streets and driving on the wrong way of the roads.Details regarding what led to the chase was not immediately known.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.