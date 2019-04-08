Pasadena police chase suspect is admitted gang member on probation

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The man suspected of leading police on a pursuit that ended with a violent crash in Pasadena is an admitted gang member who was on probation, according to Bell Gardens Police.
The truck driven by 51-year-old Fernando Octavio Frenes slammed into an SUV last Thursday, sending the driver to the hospital. That driver has since been released.
Frenes, who is from Montebello, was wanted for a probation violation, police said. He's now charged with grand theft auto, felony hit and run, violation of probation, evading a police officer and causing serious bodily injury.
The chase started Thursday afternoon in Bell Gardens. The driver, in a stolen utility truck, made sharp turns, losing some patrol units that were following close behind. The suspect blew through several intersections, narrowly missing several other vehicles on the road. The chase finally ended with the violent crash.
