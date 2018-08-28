Police pursuit ends in multi-vehicle crash in Westchester

EMBED </>More Videos

A police chase Tuesday morning ended in a multi-vehicle crash in Westchester with at least one suspect in custody. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
WESTCHESTER, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A police chase Tuesday morning ended in a multi-vehicle crash in Westchester with at least one suspect in custody.

Los Angeles police said they were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

The crash happened at the intersection of Lincoln and Manchester, and five vehicles were involved.

Details regarding injuries were not immediately clear.

The streets of Manchester and Lincoln are closed off with no estimate available for when it will open.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chasecar crashstolen cartraffic accidentWestchesterLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Deputies rescue baby found not breathing during traffic stop
Manhattan Beach police looking for rape suspect
Man detained after scaling fence at LAX, approaching Delta plane
Hunter severely mauled by black bear in San Bernardino Mountains
IE church members mourn loss of pastor to suicide
E. Coli beef recall impacts California Safeway stores
Trump honors McCain's service to country by re-lowering flags
DMV customers go to Needles for shorter wait times
Show More
'Weird Al' Yankovic gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Is social media making you overeat?
Capes & Crowns transform children into superheroes, athletes, princesses
New Bob Hope USO at LAX offers troops a place to relax
LA County reaches $14.3M settlement with family of man killed by deputies
More News