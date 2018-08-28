Police pursuit ends in multi-vehicle crash in Westchester

WESTCHESTER, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A police chase Tuesday morning ended in a multi-vehicle crash in Westchester with at least one suspect in custody.
Los Angeles police said they were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle.
The crash happened at the intersection of Lincoln and Manchester, and five vehicles were involved.
Details regarding injuries were not immediately clear.
The streets of Manchester and Lincoln are closed off with no estimate available for when it will open.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.