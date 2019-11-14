Newly released police scanner audio sheds light on deadly high school shooting in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. -- Newly released police radio recordings give a glimpse into what authorities encountered as they responded to the school shooting in Santa Clarita, California.

In the audio, you can hear deputies and officers frantically searching for the shooter that opened fire at Saugus High School early Thursday morning.

Authorities can be heard requesting ambulances and additional resources as they find victims on campus.

RELATED: 6 victims at Saugus High School shooting in Santa Clarita; suspect in custody, sheriff says

Amid the chaos at the scene, the number of reported victims fluctuated throughout the morning. The most recent confirmed information, from the Fire Department's public information officer, said six people were injured in the shooting.

The nearby Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital tweeted out that a female patient is deceased and two male patients are in critical condition.



The male shooter was taken into custody after a search that lasted for a couple of hours.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa claritalos angeles countyschool shooting
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: 1 killed, 5 wounded at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita
LA dog boutique employee tosses dog to the ground - Video
VIDEO: Woman screams for help during apparent kidnapping in South LA
Infant dies after accidentally being left inside vehicle in Walnut
USC warns students of drug use as school confirms 9 deaths this semester
Ex-TV medical correspondent arrested by LAPD Juvenile Division
Authorities investigating threat against Whittier middle school
Show More
Starbucks app offers free coffee in 2-for-1 deal Thursday
Motorola to release classic Razr phone with foldable screen
Store employee dead after fire at strip mall in Pico Rivera
1 dead in deputy-involved shooting at East LA school
IE residents attend meeting about SCE power shutoffs
More TOP STORIES News