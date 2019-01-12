OFFICER NATALIE CORONA

Davis police release strange letter from deceased man accused of killing Officer Natalie Corona

Police say 48-year-old Kevin Limbaugh, who allegedly murdered the 22-year-old officer, left behind this letter.

Jobina Fortson and Julianne Herrera
DAVIS, Calif. --
Police released a letter they say was written by the man accused of murdering 22-year-old Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona.

Kevin Douglas Limbaugh, 48, was identified as the suspect on Saturday.

Authorities found him dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after he reportedly ambushed Officer Corona.

RELATED: New details emerge of Davis police officer's ambush murder
Davis Police are releasing new details about the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Officer Natalie Corona.



They say he left behind a letter, stating he believed Davis PD was hitting him with ultra sonic waves.

He says he notified the press, internal affairs, and even the FBI, but that he "can't live this way anymore."

Here is the full letter:

The Yolo County Sheriff's Office says the man suspected of killing Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona has been identified as 48-year-old Kevin Douglas Limbaugh.

OFFICER NATALIE CORONA
