Police respond to hourslong barricade situation in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police responded to a hourslong barricade situation in South Los Angeles involving a man who threatened to kill his girlfriend, police said.Los Angeles Police Department officers responded Monday evening to 109th and Spring Street, where the man was barricaded inside a home with his girlfriend.The first call came out around 4 p.m.LAPD said a man called his sister and threatened to kill his girlfriend. The sister then contacted police.Officers had made contact with the suspect inside the home just before 8 p.m.Six homes in the surrounding area were evacuated as a precaution.By early morning Tuesday, police said units began to pull from the scene and had made contact with the suspect.An investigation is ongoing.