Police respond to hourslong barricade situation in South LA

Police responded to a hourslong barricade situation in South Los Angeles involving a man who threatened to kill his girlfriend, police said.

By ABC7.com staff
Los Angeles Police Department officers responded Monday evening to 109th and Spring Street, where the man was barricaded inside a home with his girlfriend.

The first call came out around 4 p.m.

LAPD said a man called his sister and threatened to kill his girlfriend. The sister then contacted police.

Officers had made contact with the suspect inside the home just before 8 p.m.

Six homes in the surrounding area were evacuated as a precaution.

By early morning Tuesday, police said units began to pull from the scene and had made contact with the suspect.

An investigation is ongoing.
