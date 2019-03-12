Police respond to hourslong barricade situation in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police responded to a hourslong barricade situation in South Los Angeles involving a man who threatened to kill his girlfriend, police said.
Los Angeles Police Department officers responded Monday evening to 109th and Spring Street, where the man was barricaded inside a home with his girlfriend.
The first call came out around 4 p.m.
LAPD said a man called his sister and threatened to kill his girlfriend. The sister then contacted police.
Officers had made contact with the suspect inside the home just before 8 p.m.
Six homes in the surrounding area were evacuated as a precaution.
By early morning Tuesday, police said units began to pull from the scene and had made contact with the suspect.
An investigation is ongoing.
