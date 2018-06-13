Police respond to shooting at Mission Hills gas station, arrest suspect

The shooting occurred shortly before 2 a.m. at the Arco Station on the corner of Woodman Avenue and Devonshire Street in Mission Hills. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
MISSION HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Police responded to a gas station shooting in Mission Hills early Wednesday morning.

The shooting occurred shortly before 2 a.m. at the Arco Station on the corner of Woodman Avenue and Devonshire Street, according to the L.A. Police Department's Mission Community Police Station.

A man and a woman suffered minor injuries when some bullets from the round that the suspect fired bounced off the concrete and hit them.

Police located the suspect's gun on the ground when they arrived at the scene and were eventually able to take him into custody without incident after setting up a perimeter in the area of Burnet Avenue and San Jose Street.

Residential streets re-opened by 6 a.m.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
