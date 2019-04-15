Hit-and-run in Westlake district leaves man critically injured; suspect sought

WESTLAKE DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police continue to search for a driver caught on video hitting a pedestrian in the Westlake district.The incident happened at Third and Witmer streets Saturday at about 10:30 p.m.Investigators said the incident could have been avoided if Edgar Hernandez hadn't tried to cross the street on a green light.In the video, Hernandez is seen stopping several times to allow cars, which had the green light, to pass. But he keeps going right into the path of the suspect who never stopped."Maybe he had a reason to rush home, maybe he was impatient to get somewhere, who knows," said Detective Moses Castillo with the LAPD Central Traffic Division. "Unfortunately, whatever the reason may be, he is now fighting for his life. It's unfortunate because this could have been 100 percent preventable."The driver now facing felony hit-and-run. Police don't know if drugs or alcohol were a factor for the driver or for Hernandez, but they do know the vehicle -- believed to be a tan or silver Honda Accord -- likely suffered extensive damage to the front end and windshield."If the driver had remained at the scene, this would have been investigated strictly as a traffic collision, nothing less, nothing more, and the person at fault would have been the pedestrian," Castillo said.Hernandez is hospitalized in critical, but stable condition with severe head injuries.