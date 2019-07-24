Police search for man accused of attempted sexual assault near UCLA campus

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police released surveillance video of a man accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman near the UCLA campus last week.

UCLA police say the woman was walking near the intersection of Westwood Boulevard and Le Conte Avenue right next to UCLA on July 16 at 10:30 a.m. The man allegedly pushed the woman and made sexually explicit threats.

Investigators describe the suspect as White or Hispanic, approximately 35 years old, 5 foot 8 inches tall, with a thin build, shaved head and a goatee.

He has brown eyes and possibly a tattoo on his left shoulder or arm.

He was last seen wearing a long white tank top, sagging khaki or gray pants and a wrist brace on his right hand. He was walking southbound on Westwood Boulevard toward Weyburn Avenue.

Anyone with information can contact UCLA police at 310-825-1491 or call anonymously at 310-794-5824.
