Police search for two suspects involved in shooting outside Westwood restaurant

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are looking for two suspects involved in a shooting outside of a Westwood restaurant Saturday night that sent one man to the hospital.

Investigators say the incident started after the victim started arguing with two men outside the Habibi Cafe.

Then the men drove off, came back, and shot the victim in the chest.

Police are not releasing his name but say he is in stable condition.
