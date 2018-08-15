Police searching for Harbor City marijuana dispensary burglars

Police are searching for three burglary suspects wanted in connection with a break-in at a marijuana dispensary in Harbor City.

By ABC7.com staff
HARBOR CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The burglary happened July 5, in a strip mall off Pacific Coast Highway.

Surveillance video shows the men entering the business by prying, cutting, and kicking the front door and interior gate.

They grabbed numerous marijuana products and paraphernalia before leaving the store.

Police say the three left in a four-door sedan, possibly a Jaguar, with tinted windows and chrome rims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD detectives at 310-726-7855 or 310-726-7850. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
