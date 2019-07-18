Police searching for suspect after child shot in Watts

A massive police presence descended on a Watts neighborhood after a report of a shooting Wednesday night.

A short-barreled rifle is seen on the ground near the scene of a child shooting in Watts.

WATTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A massive police presence descended on a Watts neighborhood after a report of a child being shot Wednesday night.Dozens of police cars and fire vehicles were on the scene and several blocks were taped off to traffic in the area of Wilmington Avenue and 111th Street.Officers were continuing to search the perimeter for a suspect on the loose.The victim is believed to be a young boy, around 8 years old. His condition was not immediately available.The exact nature of the incident was not immediately disclosed. But a weapon that appeared to be a short-barreled assault-style rifle was seen on the ground at the scene.The location is in a residential neighborhood located about two blocks from the landmark Watts Towers.DEVELOPING: More details will be added as information becomes available.