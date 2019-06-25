Police searching for suspect in brazen robbery of Wells Fargo in Montclair

MONTCLAIR, Calif. (KABC) -- Police say a man robbed a Wells Fargo bank in Montclair on Monday afternoon.Authorities say the suspect was able to flee with all of the money in the bank teller's drawer before officers arrived.The man, believed to be between 40 and 50 years old, was last seen wearing a black hat, sunglasses, a dark-colored long sleeve shirt and dark-colored pants.Anyone with information is urged to call the Montclair Police Department at 909-448-3600.