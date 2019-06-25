Police searching for suspect in brazen robbery of Wells Fargo in Montclair

MONTCLAIR, Calif. (KABC) -- Police say a man robbed a Wells Fargo bank in Montclair on Monday afternoon.

Authorities say the suspect was able to flee with all of the money in the bank teller's drawer before officers arrived.

The man, believed to be between 40 and 50 years old, was last seen wearing a black hat, sunglasses, a dark-colored long sleeve shirt and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Montclair Police Department at 909-448-3600.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montclairsan bernardino countybankcrimewells fargobank tellersbank robberypolicecaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Show More
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
More TOP STORIES News