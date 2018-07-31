SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Police are asking for the public's help in locating a hit-and-run suspect responsible for killing a pedestrian in South Los Angeles last weekend.
L.A. resident Sabrina Williams, 60, died when she was struck by the suspect's vehicle on Imperial Highway just west of Success Avenue at approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to the LAPD.
The driver of a newer-model Black Toyota Rav 4 SUV failed to stop or render aid to the victim.
As part of the 2015 Hit and Run Reward Program Trust Fund, a reward of up to $25,000 is available to community members who provide information leading to the offender's identification, apprehension and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.
Anyone with any further information regarding this collision should contact South Traffic Detectives at 323-421-2500 or the South Traffic Division Watch Commander at 323-421-2577.