Police are asking for the public's help in locating a hit-and-run suspect responsible for killing a pedestrian in South Los Angeles last weekend.L.A. resident Sabrina Williams, 60, died when she was struck by the suspect's vehicle on Imperial Highway just west of Success Avenue at approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to the LAPD.The driver of a newer-model Black Toyota Rav 4 SUV failed to stop or render aid to the victim.As part of the 2015 Hit and Run Reward Program Trust Fund, a reward of up to $25,000 is available to community members who provide information leading to the offender's identification, apprehension and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.Anyone with any further information regarding this collision should contact South Traffic Detectives at 323-421-2500 or the South Traffic Division Watch Commander at 323-421-2577.