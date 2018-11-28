Police seek help locating missing 76-year-old Inglewood man

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 76-year-old man from Inglewood. (Inglewood Police)

By ABC7.com staff
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 76-year-old man from Inglewood who was last seen Monday.

Lloyd Edsel Redd was last seen at Flip It Café on Manchester Blvd. in Inglewood. He was wearing black eye glasses, white Lakers hat, tan button down long sleeved shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Redd's family said he suffers from dementia and takes medicine for high blood pressure.

He is listed at 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 167 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Redd drives a 2009 blue Honda Civic.

Redd frequents Flip It Café, Vons Market and Bruno's Restaurant on Manchester Blvd. and Kaiser Hospital on N. La Brea Ave.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Inglewood police.
