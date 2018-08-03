Police are turning to the public to help find a suspect in Riverside who grabbed a woman's bottom as she was entering her car.The woman said the man approached her from behind and grabbed her bottom as she was about to get into a car. He is wanted for sexual battery.Police said the incident happened on April 23 at approximately 3 p.m. at a business parking lot in the 6800 block of Magnolia Avenue.Investigators say surveillance video shows the suspect waiting in the parking lot before he gets out of the car and starts following the victim."I guess he says something to her as she's about to get into her car, and he grabs her from behind," said Riverside police officer Ryan Railsback.The suspect is described as a White or Hispanic male in his early 20's, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair.Surveillance video shows him wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and dark sunglasses. He left the scene in a black or dark colored mid- to late 2000s Mercedes Benz four-door sedan.Police believe there could be additional victims.The Riverside Police Department asks people with information to contact Detective Paul Miranda at (951) 353-7945. Those who wish to stay anonymous can email rpdtips@riversideca.gov.