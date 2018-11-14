Police in Menifee are searching for a suspect who fled the scene of a hit-and-run incident that killed a 22-year-old man Monday morning.Investigators said a Toyota truck was travelling northbound on Menifee Road when it broadsided a Lexus sedan at the intersection of Highway 74 at about 1:48 a.m.The impact killed the Lexus driver and his passenger suffered moderate injuries.Police are searching for the driver of the Toyota and his passenger. Investigators said they fled the scene, leaving behind two injured passengers -- both teenage girls.A memorial has been set up at the site where the 22-year-old victim from Hemet was killed.Anyone with information is encouraged to call Sergeant J. Burke at 951-210-1091 or Officer B. Bryan at 951-210-1079.