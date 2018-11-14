Menifee police seek suspect in hit-and-run death of 22-year-old man

EMBED </>More Videos

Police in Menifee are searching for a hit-and-run suspect who struck and killed a 22-year-old man.

By ABC7.com staff
MENIFEE, Calif. (KABC) --
Police in Menifee are searching for a suspect who fled the scene of a hit-and-run incident that killed a 22-year-old man Monday morning.

Investigators said a Toyota truck was travelling northbound on Menifee Road when it broadsided a Lexus sedan at the intersection of Highway 74 at about 1:48 a.m.

The impact killed the Lexus driver and his passenger suffered moderate injuries.

Police are searching for the driver of the Toyota and his passenger. Investigators said they fled the scene, leaving behind two injured passengers -- both teenage girls.

A memorial has been set up at the site where the 22-year-old victim from Hemet was killed.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Sergeant J. Burke at 951-210-1091 or Officer B. Bryan at 951-210-1079.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runhit and run accidentpolicefatal crashMenifeeRiverside County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Michael Avenatti arrested for domestic violence in LA
Camp Fire death toll climbs to 56 in Butte County
Woolsey Fire 52 percent contained as winds lose strength
Large-scale active shooter drill held in Riverside
Point Dume residents consider forming own fire department
Woolsey Fire near Rocketdyne leads to toxic-material worries
Rabbit badly burned in SoCal wildfires expected to be okay
CMAs pay tribute to 12 victims of Thousand Oaks mass shooting
Show More
Central American migrants seeking asylum reach US border
Drivers say Woolsey Fire impacting San Fernando Valley traffic
Here are your 2018 CMA Awards winners
Thousand Oaks shooting victim Cody Coffman honored
Insurance companies helping Woolsey Fire victims rebuild
More News