Police shoot, kill suspect who pulled gun on 4 victims in South LA, LAPD says

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect who allegedly pulled a gun on four people at a South Los Angeles gas station parking lot was shot and killed by police Wednesday night.The shooting occurred near Figueroa and 110th streets shortly before 10 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.The four victims were in the parking lot of the gas station when the suspect approached them and pointed a weapon.LAPD says officers witnessed the encounter and when they arrived they "gave the suspect commands which he failed to comply with."Police then opened fire. Further details about what led up to the shooting were not disclosed.The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.LAPD says they recovered a gun.No officers were injured.