Police shoot, kill suspect who pulled gun on 4 victims in South LA, LAPD says

A suspect who allegedly pulled a gun on four people at a South Los Angeles gas station parking lot was shot and killed by police.
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect who allegedly pulled a gun on four people at a South Los Angeles gas station parking lot was shot and killed by police Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred near Figueroa and 110th streets shortly before 10 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The four victims were in the parking lot of the gas station when the suspect approached them and pointed a weapon.

LAPD says officers witnessed the encounter and when they arrived they "gave the suspect commands which he failed to comply with."

Police then opened fire. Further details about what led up to the shooting were not disclosed.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

LAPD says they recovered a gun.

No officers were injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south los angeleslos angeles countylapdofficer involved shooting
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighters battling blaze threatening homes near Redlands
Another jet pack reported over LA skies
DEA shows off big haul of meth seized in Inland Empire
CA Supreme Court orders reexamination of Scott Peterson charges
EDD bungles claim, leaving mom and son homeless
Stolen-SUV suspect arrested after chase through Van Nuys
Chapman University working to contain COVID-19 outbreak
Show More
Dodgers set postseason record in NLCS Game 3 win over Braves
Advocate helps combat gun violence in his native South LA
LA County seeing a rise in workplace COVID outbreaks
Earth had its hottest September in 140 years, NOAA says
Barron Trump tested positive for COVID-19, first lady says
More TOP STORIES News