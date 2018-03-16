An armed man was hospitalized in unknown condition Thursday night after being shot by San Bernardino police, officials said.The confrontation happened shortly before 10 p.m. when officers responded to a report of a man with a gun in front of someone's home near the intersection of North L and 11th streets. Police said it was not known why he was in front of the residence.According to the San Bernardino Police Department, the man was shot after he refused officers' orders to drop the gun and confronted them.No officers were injured in the incident.The man's identity was not released.