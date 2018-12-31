Police shoot, wound knife-wielding man in Van Nuys, LAPD says

Update on officer involved shooting (OIS) officers had responded to a screaming woman radio call. They were confronted by a man with a knife. The suspect did not comply with the officers directions & an OIS occurred. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) December 31, 2018

Los Angeles police shot and wounded a knife-wielding man Monday morning in Van Nuys, authorities said.Officers responded about 4:30 a.m. to a "screaming woman radio call" in the 13600 block of Vanowen Street and were confronted by the armed man, said Officer Drake Madison, an LAPD spokesman.According to Madison, the shooting occurred after the suspect ignored the officers' orders to drop the weapon.The wounded man's condition was unknown. He was not immediately identified.