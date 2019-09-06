A gunshot victim was transported to a hospital in unknown condition after an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon in Glendora, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The shooting occurred shortly before 1 p.m. in the 600 block of West Route 66, fire officials said. A parking lot near an apartment building was cordoned off with yellow police tape at the scene.
The circumstances that led to the shooting were not immediately known.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Police shooting in Glendora leaves 1 hospitalized in unknown condition
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News