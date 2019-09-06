Police shooting in Glendora leaves 1 hospitalized in unknown condition

A gunshot victim was transported to a hospital in unknown condition after an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon in Glendora, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The shooting occurred shortly before 1 p.m. in the 600 block of West Route 66, fire officials said. A parking lot near an apartment building was cordoned off with yellow police tape at the scene.

The circumstances that led to the shooting were not immediately known.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
