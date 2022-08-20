LAPD shoots man armed with gun during traffic stop in San Pedro, authorities say

An investigative stop of a car carrying four people ultimately led to a shooting by an officer that left one man with a non-life- threatening gunshot wound in San Pedro.

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An investigative stop of a car carrying four people ultimately led to a shooting by an officer that left one man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in San Pedro, authorities said Saturday.

The stop took place around midnight at the intersection of Pacific Avenue and 18th Street, according to Los Angeles police.

"An individual in that vehicle exited and produced a firearm, which resulted in an officer-involved shooting," LAPD Capt. Ben Fernandes told reporters at the scene.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital for treatment, the LAPD said.

Pacific Avenue between 16th and 19th streets will be closed for several hours for the OIS investigation, the LAPD said.