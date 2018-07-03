Police stepping up DUI enforcement for July 4th

Police agencies across Southern California are stepping up their efforts to look for impaired drivers for the Fourth of July holiday.Among them, the California Highway Patrol is in a "maximum enforcement" period.The CHP will be out in force until late Wednesday night in search of people driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.Other law enforcement agencies are also stepping up patrols.Last year, the CHP arrested more than 1,200 drivers on suspicion of DUI during its maximum enforcement period.